TVNZ whānau pay tribute to 'beautiful soul' Joseph Day

Former TVNZ cameraman Joseph Day, 31, is being remembered by his TVNZ whānau as a "beautiful soul, friend, colleague".

Breakfast host Matty McLean said at the end of the programme on Thursday it has been a sad couple of days at the network.

Joe was reported missing on Monday in Bristol, England, after not having been heard from or seen since the evening of April 30 (UK time).

A body was found in the search for Day on Tuesday. The body was found in Bristol's Avon Gorge.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, we have updated the family of missing 31-year-old Joseph Day," Avon and Somerset Police said at the time.

"Our hearts go out to them and we thank them for their patience while inquiries into the circumstances of death continue.

Joseph Day. (Source: 1News)

"We'd ask the public to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of Joseph's family at this time."

McLean said on Thursday morning Joe had followed in his dad's footsteps to become a camera operator at TVNZ. Joe had worked for TVNZ for more than 10 years. His dad still does.

"The two of them are so well-loved in our newsroom whānau," Matty said.

"He was also a big part of our Breakfast whānau," Matty continued, "having worked on countless live mornings for us across the country, always bringing a quiet confidence and calmness to his work, much needed in the high pressure world of live telly."

Fellow Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson said the Breakfast whānau - and wider TVNZ whānau - wanted to publicly honour Joe "as a colleague, friend and brother".

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

Many of Joe's former colleagues have been sharing tributes on social media since the news on Tuesday.

"Moe mai rā e Joe, haere, haere, haere atu koe ki ō tūpuna, okioki ai - Go to your ancestors and rest in peace, Joe," Jenny-May said.

"All of our love and thoughts are with his family and those whose lives he touched."

A montage of photos of Joe was then played to Kiwi band Six60's song Pepeha.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help Joe's family, raising nearly $100,000 in 24 hours.