Sunday morning to bring rare sight of planets and meteor shower

Dozens of falling meteors framed around the glowing specks of four distant planets.

The night sky. (Source: istock.com)

Cast your naked eyes towards the eastern horizon early Sunday morning and this sight may be your reward.

Every year, come May, as the earth passes through the trail of dust and ice left by Haley's Comet, the Eta Aquariid meteor shower lights up the sky.

But while the annual sight is one of the Southern Hemisphere's most beautiful celestial events, Auckland Stardome Astronomer, Josh Aoraki, says 2022 brings something special to the spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You'll get four planets and the meteor shower visible in the same patch of sky."

"Four planet alignments are by themselves are pretty rare... together with a meteor show. I haven't seen anything like it."

This is possible, says Aoraki, because Saturn, Mars, Venus and Jupiter have been gathering closer together since March, in preparation for a once-in-thousand-year five-planetary alignment when they're joined by Mercury in June.

But for now, the four planet cluster is set in the visual centre, or radiant of Eta Aquariid, bringing together the sight of speckled planets and the streaking glows cast by comet debris igniting as it falls through the earth's atmosphere.

Stardome Astronomer, Josh Aoraki, 28. (Source: istock.com)

But there is a catch, says Aoraki.

"You'll have to get up pretty early."

ADVERTISEMENT

Just after midnight, the first meteor sightings will be few and far between, but the streaks of light through the night will pick up just as the first planets make their appearance.

"When the radiant is above the horizon at 3 am (Sunday morning May 8) you'll see Saturn above it and Mars to the right."

And at 5:30 am, Jupiter and Venus will emerge just as the intensity reaches its peak.

"It should be quite spectacular."

While those in urban areas won't miss out, he says the clearest view will be away from city lights.

"How many meteors you'll see depends on where you are, if you're in Auckland with all the light pollution you might see 10 an hour, but if you're in a dark location you could see between 20 to 40."

An artist's impression of the Sunday night sky, with X marking the centre of Eta Aquariid meteor shower. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Moon vacant from view come Sunday, its glow won't damper the evening. But clouds may pose a problem for those further south, says 1News meteorologist Dan Corbett.

"Possibly in places like Blenheim, there will be a few little holes in the sky.

"But on the West Coast of the South Island, I'm sorry, not this time."

However, in the east of the North Island, the city first to see the light is guaranteed a visual treat.

"Some clear patches also around Auckland's eastern area... with a bit of fog and mist in the interior of the Waikato central plateau.

"But towards the east Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, a really beautiful clear night.

"Your best bet is to park up somewhere like Mahia Bay and take it all in."