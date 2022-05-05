Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

Source: Associated Press

Police were investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri.

Stock photos of a water well.

The discovery was made on Sunday (US time) near the unincorporated community of Long Lane 56km northeast of Springfield.

The mushroom hunters were using a long branch to determine the well's depth when "what appeared to be a human body emerged," the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities removed the body, drained the well and searched the bottom for evidence, officials said. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to try to determine a cause of death and the person’s identity.

