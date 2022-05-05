Many Kiwis struggling to pay power bills as prices rise

Some people are struggling to pay their power bills, just one month after low-use charges were scrapped by the Government.

Consumer NZ has been flooded with phone calls after the change, which will see the 30-cent fixed daily charge double, adding an extra $110 a year to the average power bill.

It's already taking its toll on the nation's elderly, whose advocates say are struggling to find money to pay for the increased charges.

"Certainly for a lot of older people, they can't afford to pay and extra $10 on the bill," Age Concern's Kai Quan told 1News.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some people I know can't even afford to buy a new pair of socks in winter time."

It's only going to get worse, as the fixed charge will continue to rise 30 cents each year through to $1.80 in 2026.

"Currently on a low fixed charge you'll be paying about $110 a year. By year five that will increase to around $660 per year," Consumer NZ's Paul Fuge said.

The changes came after a review recommending them. They're supposed to make things better for people, with Energy Minister Megan Woods telling 1News power bills would actually drop in the long term.

"For 60% of energy users and actually some of our most vulnerable energy users it will actually result in lower power bills," Woods said.

But Quan urged the Government to reconsider the changes as the elderly began to feel the pinch.

"Please reconsider this decision. Please look at the impact on older people. We've got a huge older population in New Zealand. Please reconsider this."

ADVERTISEMENT

Fuge agreed, believing the changes could only worsen inequality in New Zealand.

"Some of the low income households are also low use households, so this has potential to exacerbate inequality and energy hardship."