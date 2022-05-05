Child under 10 among NZ's latest Covid-19 deaths

A child under 10 is among the latest to have died with Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health's Thursday figures.

A nurse in a negative pressure room. (Source: 1News)

They are among 20 deaths of people with Covid-19 that have been reported on Wednesday, taking New Zealand's toll to 821.

Of the 20 fatalities, 18 people have died over the past five days and two people have died since April 24.

The ministry said delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

Alongside the child, the other deaths were of one person in their 50s; 5 in their 60s; 2 in their 70s; 7 in their 80s and 4 were aged over 90.

Of the 20 deaths, 12 were female and eight were male.

This latest reported child death comes after the deaths of two young people with Covid-19 were announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 8609 new community cases were reported on Thursday,