Two people aged under 19 among NZ's latest Covid-19 deaths

Two young people under the age of 19 are among the latest people with Covid-19 in New Zealand who have died.

Hospital beds line a corridor (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

On Wednesday the Ministry of Health announced that a child under 10 and a person aged between 10 and 19-years-old have died. Both had Covid-19.

These deaths, and those others that have been announced today - 24 in total - include 12 people who have died over the past three days and an additional 12 people who have died since March 5.

The ministry says delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

Aside from the deaths of the two young people, two of the deceased were in their 40s; one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s; nine were in their 70s; five were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

The ministry says 7 were female and 17 were male.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 801.

There were 8454 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Wednesday.