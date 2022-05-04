Two people aged under 19 among NZ's latest Covid-19 deaths

Source: 1News

Two young people under the age of 19 are among the latest people with Covid-19 in New Zealand who have died.

Hospital beds line a corridor (file picture).

Hospital beds line a corridor (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

On Wednesday the Ministry of Health announced that a child under 10 and a person aged between 10 and 19-years-old have died. Both had Covid-19.

These deaths, and those others that have been announced today - 24 in total - include 12 people who have died over the past three days and an additional 12 people who have died since March 5.

The ministry says delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid-19, rather than from Covid-19, and Covid being discovered only after they have died.

Aside from the deaths of the two young people, two of the deceased were in their 40s; one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s; nine were in their 70s; five were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

The ministry says 7 were female and 17 were male.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 801.

There were 8454 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Wednesday.

New ZealandCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Two people aged under 19 among NZ's latest Covid-19 deaths

2

8454 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 24 deaths reported

3

Psychologist testifies Johnny Depp assaulted Amber Heard

4

Three new Omicron subvariants in Australia

5

Body found in search for NZ man missing in England

Latest Stories

ANZ posts $1.1 billion first-half profit

Opinion: No time wasters - the easy fix to improve Super Rugby

8454 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 24 deaths reported

Two people aged under 19 among NZ's latest Covid-19 deaths

Dalzell's 3-week ban leaves Crusaders' lock stocks in the red

Related Stories

Govt still spending $10m a month on contact tracers

Final MIQ hotels to wrap-up early due to low demand

Unvaxxed residence class visa holders can enter NZ from May 6

9109 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, 20 deaths reported