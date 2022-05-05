Auckland sports club reeling after plumbing stolen for second time

A rugby and sports club in central Auckland is reeling after suffering two burglaries in the space of five months, along with vandalism.

Much of Te Papapa Onehunga Rugby and Sports Club's plumbing is missing for a second time in five months thanks to thieves. (Source: Te Papapa Onehunga Rugby and Sports Club)

A member of Te Papapa Onehunga Rugby and Sports Club's committee summed it up perfectly - "it sucks".

Lynne Wright told 1News non-copper piping under its club rooms, located in Fergusson Domain, had been ripped off the walls around 3am on Monday.

Thieves had also gone as far as taking the whole hot water system and sawing off the handle for the mains.

To make matters worse, the plumbing stolen was the replacement for copper plumbing stolen in December last year. It had only been in place for a month.

Wright said the club was now without water and as a result was unable to hold any of its upcoming home games, a blow for the small club.

To add insult to injury, last night one side of the club rooms was tagged.

"We just want a place where we can produce really good athletes," Wright said.

Even Te Papapa Onehunga Rugby and Sports Club's hot water system wasn't safe, a blank wall where it used to be. (Source: Te Papapa Onehunga Rugby and Sports Club)

The burglaries have dealt an around $14,000 blow to the club's bank account. Cleaning up the graffiti will add more.

Wright said the burglaries were "really disheartening" for the club and for all of those in the community who used its facilities.

An alarm, locks and CCTV hadn't been enough to deter the thieves.

"We want the best for our local community and a place they can be really proud of and feel safe coming here. We want people to have confidence we can provide a nice environment for kids to grow up in and play sport," Wright said.

Some members of the club had offered to camp out and try and catch the thieves if they came back, but Wright said it was not the answer.

"Maybe sport might get them back on track," Wright remarked.

Police have been contacted for comment.