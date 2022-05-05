Air New Zealand releases new safety video as tourism resumes

Air New Zealand has released its latest safety video, which encourages visitors to take care of the country.

The airline utilises the story of Tiaki's Promise, showcasing New Zealand's beautiful landscapes and asking tourists to be more responsible.

It also embraced te ao Māori, with waka rererangi 'flying' past Tāne Mahuta, the most famous tree in Aotearoa.

The video will feature on New Zealand's international and domestic fights from Monday.

Air New Zealand marketing manager Jeremy O'Brien said, "as people start to return to Aotearoa, this safety video is an invitation to them to act like guardians while they're here."

"We want tourism to build back better than it was before and part of that is to share with our visitors a sense of kaitiaki – to encourage them to act like guardians of our country.

"Our safety videos are world renowned and through them, we have an opportunity to educate and inspire ourselves, our customers and Aotearoa on the importance of Tiaki and everything it stands for. It's about being good hosts, and good visitors," O'Brien said.

It comes after the tourism industry was decimated during the pandemic. It's expected to take another two years for it to fully bounce back.

"What we know is that the future is not going to look like the past, Covid has changed the way people are thinking about travel and so that might mean that traditionally people might think about two trips a year and now they might think about one longer one," said Rebecca Ingram, Tourism Industry Association chief executive.

On Monday, the border reopened to fully vaccinated people from more than 50 visa waiver countries, including the United Kingdom.

The airline's had mixed reception to its videos, with one 2018 version - It's Kiwi Safety - clocking up millions of views online, but plenty of hate as well.

It was quietly withdrawn after a storm of criticism.

