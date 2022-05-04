Simon Bridges: 'It's been a heck of a ride'

Simon Bridges says he feels "just very happy and glad, frankly" to leave Parliament, in an interview with 1News' political editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

"I've loved it, it's been a great ride and a real privilege," he said of his 14 years.

His children Emlyn, Harry and Jemima were in Parliament prior to Bridges' valedictory speech, and excited to spend more time with their father.

Emlyn said it would be a lot nicer with Bridges' being around more. "I was born into him being in politics, because I'm 10 and he has been here for 14 years."

Harry said his dad had enjoyed being involved in politics, "but I think it's time for him to start a new job".

On his own political aspirations, Harry said he hadn't really thought about it – "but, you never know, things can change".

Jemima said her favourite activity with her dad was going on a train.

Bridges said the move away from politics was mainly about family.

"I'm 45. I could have easily done another decade in politics and loved it."

However, he said his son having an accident was a "clear turning point" for Blink PR managing director and wife Natalie.

He said Harry badly hurt himself and nearly died at the end of last year.

"I suppose I'm a slow learner and it takes a bit longer at those things. It's definitely part of the process for Natalie and I have to say, it's been great but sometimes you can have too much of a good thing and change is a good thing."

On the hardest days, Bridges said "there's been a lot".

"Obviously, the expenses saga, accusations, change of leadership to Christopher Luxon, those things certainly come with their stresses."

Bridges' time included high-profile spats such as that with former colleague Jami-Less Ross, being rolled by Todd Muller after low polling in 2020, and an inappropriate comment he said in front of National MP Jacqui Dean five years ago - that ultimately saw Judith Collins lose her job as leader.

"They were not positive times necessarily, but you learn a lot from them," Bridges said. "It's been a heck of a ride."

He said he was looking forward to a break, before pursuing commercial and media opportunities, reported by NZHerald to be with the Auckland Chamber of Commerce.

Bridges was National's leader from February 2018 to May 2020. Has also held Cabinet positions in the past under the previous National Government.

He was a former Crown prosecutor in Tauranga, studied at Oxford and grew up in Te Atatū as one of six kids.

Bridges recently wrote a book about his life and views and is a keen drummer.

On recent conscience votes, Bridges voted against abortion law reform, euthanasia and conversion practices ban.