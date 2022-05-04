Selfless Mosgiel nurse honoured for dedication

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Mosgiel mum Heather Grant has been recognised for her selfless ways.

A nurse looking after our elderly with mental health issues, Heather has worked the night shift for the last 40 years so she could care for her family and her elderly mother during the day.

As a cancer survivor, Heather is always looking out for, and caring for, other people.

Because of her service to the elderly and selflessness in her care of her family, Heather is this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASB is gifting her $10,000 to go toward a trip for her and the family.

Watch the Seven Sharp video above for the full story.