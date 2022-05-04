Selfless Mosgiel nurse honoured for dedication

Source: Seven Sharp

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Mosgiel mum Heather Grant has been recognised for her selfless ways.

A nurse looking after our elderly with mental health issues, Heather has worked the night shift for the last 40 years so she could care for her family and her elderly mother during the day.

As a cancer survivor, Heather is always looking out for, and caring for, other people.

Because of her service to the elderly and selflessness in her care of her family, Heather is this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner.

ASB is gifting her $10,000 to go toward a trip for her and the family.

Watch the Seven Sharp video above for the full story.

New ZealandHealth

Popular Stories

1

$13m Lotto Powerball winner will donate to charity, buy new car

2

Warrior Kodi Nikorima has signed with Rabbitohs - report

3

Wayne Smith omits veterans in first Black Ferns squad

4

Psychologist testifies Johnny Depp assaulted Amber Heard

5

Person dies after car plunges into Taranaki river

Latest Stories

New faces, new roles, same goal: Black Ferns ready to 'win games'

Govt minister says mega church mistreatment allegations 'concerning'

Selfless Mosgiel nurse honoured for dedication

Dave Chappelle 'attacked on stage' during Netflix festival

Winston Peters calls for vote of no confidence against Speaker

Related Stories

Special taskforce unveiled to tackle hospital waiting list delays

Palmerston North mental health ward one of NZ's worst - ombudsman

Kiwi women taking part in global trial of RSV vaccine

'I felt scared' - Māmā shares perinatal depression experience