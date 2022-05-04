Dalzell's 3-week ban leaves Crusaders' lock stocks in the red

The Crusaders are running out of options in their locking department after second rower Hamish Dalzell copped a three-week ban on Wednesday.

Hamish Dalzell. (Source: Photosport)

Dalzell was suspended by the SANZAAR judiciary after he pleaded guilty to a dangerous tackle which took place in the 67th minute of the Crusaders' stunning loss to the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee of Michael Heron QC (Chair), Stefan Terblanche and John Langford assessed Dalzell's case.

In his finding, Heron said the action merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks for suspension but mitigating factors including Dalzell's clean judicial record, his acceptance of foul play and his expressed remorse reduced the suspension to three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

It means the Crusaders are now missing five locks, with Dalzell and captain Scott Barrett both suspended while Mitchell Dunshea, Quinten Strange and Zach Gallagher are injured.

Gallagher is a chance of returning from injury this week against the Western Force but a final decision won't be made until later this week.

It's the latest judicial issue for the Super Rugby Aotearoa champions who also saw flanker Pablo Matera sinbinned for illegally sacking a maul.

Assistant coach Tamati Ellison said players joining contact needed to be more careful.

"Often it's the second man in," Ellison said.

"So, if they get their feet wrong and the attacker's falling, it's hard to pull out of that once you've accelerated in. So, really important they keep their eyes open and their hit height down."

The Crusaders play the Force in Perth on Saturday.