Black Caps looking at Michael Bracewell as spinning allrounder

The Black Caps are eyeing up Michael Bracewell to potentially fill the spinning allrounder’s spot after the Wellington captain was included in the Test squad to face England in June.

Michael Bracewell. (Source: Photosport)

The 31-year-old Test rookie was one of three uncapped players included in the squad on Wednesday alongside Canterbury wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher and Stags pace bowler Blair Tickner.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead admitted that Bracewell was initially in the squad to “gain some experience” with an eye on the future.

It would appear Bracewell was picked off the back of his stellar T20 form for the Firebirds side last summer, given his returns in the longer format were poor.

He scored just 190 runs at 19 in the Plunket Shield while taking seven wickets at an average of 57 with his off breaks, compared to 478 runs at 79 in the Super Smash and six wickets at 28.

Overall, he averages 47.5 in first class cricket with the ball having taken just 27 wickets.

Despite the modest returns, Stead said Bracewell’s off-spin showed promise.

“We really like what we’re seeing in terms of the shape that he’s getting with his bowling,” Stead said.

“He’s a tall guy, the bounce he can get, he really spins the ball hard.”

Stead said they would look at him to fill the spinning allrounder role given the reluctance to play Ajaz Patel in Tests outside of the subcontinent.

The role was most recently occupied by Bracwell’s Wellington teammate Rachin Ravindra, who played the last of his three Tests at the start of the summer.

Prior to that, left-arm finger spinner Mitch Santner had been given 24 Tests in the role but struggled to provide both control and cutting edge as he averaged 45.63 per wicket.

Stead said selectors had an eye on Bracewell as tours to Pakistan loom where he could be an option as a spinner.

“I guess for us it’s looking at the allrounder type role as a spin option.”