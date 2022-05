New Zealand golfer Steven Alker has won the Insperity Invitational tournament on the PGA Champions Tour.

Steven Alker in action in Texas. (Source: Getty)

The 50-year-old carded a final round 6-under 66, 4 shot victory in Houston, Texas.

Americans Steve Stricker and Brandt Jobe finished second and third respectively.

The win is Alker's third on the Champions Tour. He collects $534,000 in prize money for his effort.