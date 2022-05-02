Car goes airborne as Melbourne driver leads police on wild chase

A Melbourne man's been arrested after pulling a gun, stealing a car and then leading police on a wild chase.

Sunday's drama started after a two-car crash in Melton, which left a 63-year-old with non life-threatening injuries.

Following the crash the man is accused of carrying out an aggravated burglary at a Melton property and threatening the occupants with a weapon, and stealing their car.

He was filmed driving at speed over roundabouts and on the wrong side of the road.

At one stage the car goes airborne.

After being rammed by a police car, the man jumps out of the car before being captured.

"The male offender involved in the police pursuit which concluded in Bacchus Marsh was not physically injured as a result of the arrest, but was taken to hospital for assessment," Victoria Police Leading Senior Constable Rohan Imms told the ABC.

"It is believed he may have been substance affected." A 24-year-old man from Box Hill was arrested.