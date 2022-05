An infant is among four people who died following a two-vehicle crash near Whakatāne on Sunday afternoon.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police say emergency services were called to the scene on Tāneatua Road, in Tāneatua at around 3pm.

Three adults and one infant died at the scene of the crash.

The road remains closed while Serious Crash Unit conduct their scene examination.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.