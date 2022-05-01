'Concerns for welfare' of woman missing from Hamilton

Source: 1News

There are fears for the welfare of a woman last seen at a Hamilton address on Saturday night.

Barbara, 67. (Source: NZ Police)

The woman, Barbara, was last seen on Saturday April 30, heading on foot in the direction of Ohaupo Road (SH3).

"Police and her family have serious concerns for her welfare," police say in a statement.

She was wearing a distinctive fluffy long-sleeved top (as pictured) and brown-coloured leggings.

Barbara was wearing a distinctive fluffy long-sleeved top (Source: NZ Police)

Police are asking residents in the area around Waikato Hospital and Hamilton Lake to check their sections, including any sheds/outbuildings, where Barbara may have sought shelter.

Anyone with information about Barbara's whereabouts are urged to contact Police on 111 and quote event number P050418849.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

