Olympic champ Emma Twigg and wife welcome first child

Olympic champion rower Emma Twigg and her wife Char have welcomed their first child.

Emma Twigg and wife Charlotte pose with an ultrasound of their son. (Source: Instagram / Emma Twigg)

The couple posted on social media on the birth of their son, Tommy, on April 26 at Waikato Hospital.

“Chuffed, exhausted, totally besotted,” Charlotte wrote on Instagram.

“Of all the things I’ve held in my arms, this is the best by far.”

“I always believed when my Grandpa Bruce left this world, he gave me Emma. Born just days before Gramps’ birthday, Tom Bruce Twigg, you have every inch of my heart and more.”

The news was met with plenty of congratulatory messages from Kiwi Olympians such as Eliza McCartney, Luuka Jones, Hamish Bond, Camille Buscomb, Dame Valerie Adams, Sarah Hirini, DJ Forbes and Tyla Nathan-Wong.

The arrival of their son is the latest special chapter in a whirlwind 12 months for Twigg.

After multiple failed Olympic campaigns, Twigg came out of retirement to claim gold in the single sculls final in Tokyo last year, later saying Char had changed her “philosophy on life”.

Char said she “burst into tears” watching her wife finally become an Olympic champion after finishing fourth in both London and Rio.