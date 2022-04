A paraglider has been rescued from partway down a cliff in Christchurch's Redcliffs.

Person paragliding file image. (Source: istock.com)

Police said the paraglider had been "picked up by the wind" and had landed partway down a cliff on Saturday morning.

He was rescued by firefighters shortly before 12pm and was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

At one point, five crews of firefighters and the FENZ rescue team took part in the rescue.