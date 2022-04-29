21-year-old man to appear in court over Wellington shooting

A man is due to appear in court following a gang-related firearms incident in Wellington last week.

Seven people were arrested after two people were critically injured in two firearms incidents in Wellington on the morning of Saturday, April 23.

The incidents, one on Dixon Street in the central city, and another in Tawa, are believed to be linked, police said.

The 21-year-old is due to appear in the Porirua District Court on Friday afternoon charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and three charges of being a party to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charges are in relation to the incident in the central city.

Police say they are continuing to make enquiries to identify others who may have been involved in the shooting, and further arrests are likely.

Police have since spoken to a number of people who were present at the time of the incident, but are still seeking information from others.

Anyone who was present or has information which may help police in their investigation has been urged to call 105, quoting file number 220423/8189, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.