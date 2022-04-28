Ministry of Health on watch for kids' mystery liver illness in NZ

New Zealand's Ministry of Health is monitoring an outbreak of sudden liver disease in children amid an outbreak which has now reached over a dozen countries.

A sick child blowing their nose. (Source: istock.com)

At least 169 children aged between one month and 16 years have so far been afflicted with the mystery hepatitis like illness, or liver inflammation.

At least one child has died and 17 have required liver transplants.

Japan has since recorded its first possible case of the illness, CNBC reports.

The reported symptoms include jaundice, gastroenteritis and abdominal pain.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health told 1News it is "aware of and monitoring updates on the hepatitis outbreak overseas".

The ministry said while it is "not aware of similar cases in New Zealand", it has requested the paediatric surveillance unit to "assess cases of acute hepatitis in New Zealand children to determine whether we have seen potential cases in New Zealand, how many and their severity".

"This is an evolving situation and we are in regular contact with colleagues in Australia to align our testing and surveillance."

READ MORE: Explainer: What's known about sudden liver disease in kids

It's unknown at this stage what is causing the mysterious illness.

However, a recent Reuters fact check has ruled out Covid-19 vaccines being behind it, as a large number of children with the illness had not been vaccinated.

Health officials overseas are investigating its potential link with an adenovirus which can cause colds.

