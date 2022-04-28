'Immense sorrow' - Invercargill crash victim given emotional farewell

Hundreds of family and friends have gathered to farewell one of the four teenagers killed in a crash in Invercargill last week.

A service was held for O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, known as Maru, at Ngā Hau E Whā Marae on Thursday morning.

An emotional haka was performed as Maru's casket was taken from the marae.

Three other teenagers, all from Bluff, also died in the two-car crash near Queens Park and will have services in the coming days.

Konnor Steele, Indaka Rouse, Kyah Kennedy were all aged 16.

A fifth person, the driver of a truck carrying concrete, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Whānau spokesperson Craig Teddy described 17-year-old Maru as a “vibrant kid”.

“Passions - rugby first and foremost, being vigilant in terms of family care, hapū, iwi and personal care around his kaumātua,” said Teddy.

“In his own tribe is an immense sorrow at Maru's passing, one because Maru is so young and the other is because Maru was our future and he displayed that in his upbringing, in his everyday working life…he'll be deeply missed and deeply mourned today and forever remembered,” said Teddy.

His whānau have asked for privacy going forward as they continue to grieve.