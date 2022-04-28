12-year-old girl getaway driver in Auckland dairy robbery

Five people, including a 12-year-old getaway driver, were taken into custody following the robbery of a Grey Lynn dairy in Auckland.

CCTV footage provided to 1News shows three people in hoodies breaking the front shop window with a hammer and rushing inside the store around 11pm on Sunday night.

Police patrolling the area noticed the broken window and approached the store. Hearing police outside, the thieves ran out of the store and got into a waiting vehicle.

Police say a 12-year-old girl drove the car as it fled the scene, attempting to allude them on the Southern Motorway.

However, the police Eagle helicopter was in the area and quickly located the vehicle, following it until it exited the motorway at Mt Wellington.

"After losing control in wet conditions, the vehicle slid into a tree and came to a stop. Police officers arrived and took all five occupants into custody," police said in a statement.

Police said a large amount of stolen property was recovered from the vehicle including a duffle bag full of cigarettes.

Three teens were referred to Youth Aid following the incident.