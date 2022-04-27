Retail giant Costco opens petrol station in Auckland

Source: 1News

Retail giant Costco has opened a petrol station on the site of its store in Auckland.

The retail store is due to open at the end of August at the Westgate Town Centre, but the petrol station opened on Wednesday.

"For us this is a very exciting event because we'll see our first sales go through hopefully today," New Zealand and Australia Costco manager Patrick Noone told media from Westgate on Wednesday.

It comes after fuel prices have skyrocketed this year, with the Government halving public transport costs in response.

1News filmed motorists filling up at the Costco petrol station today.

Costco offers several membership options where customers can purchase some goods and services at discounted prices.

Noone said thousands of Kiwis have already joined Costco's membership programme, "It's a very exciting tome for us to see so many people come out and join us, purely on reputation at this point in time.

"But we hope to honour that reputation by having some great merchandise, great prices, grand brand names and great service to all of our members coming into Costco."

Noone said Costco also strives to have the best petrol prices and provide top quality service in their fuel sector.

When completed, Costco's Auckland site will also include a foodcourt, optometrist and tyre centre.

