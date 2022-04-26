New personalised mask exemption cards on the way

From the end of May, people with "genuine reasons" for why they can't wear a face mask will be able to get a personalised exemption card that holds legal standing, the Government says.

Face mask (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

“This new process gives assurance that when someone presents this card, they’re genuinely exempt,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Currently, a generic mask exemption card can be requested from the Disabled Persons Assembly NZ. Up until last year, an exemption card could be downloaded from the Ministry of Health’s website, opening the system up for abuse.

There had been cases of fake mask exemption cards and people with genuine reasons for not wearing a face covering being refused service.

Hipkins said the new system would also remove the uncertainty businesses were facing in trying to verify whether people were actually exempt. There had been cases of threats being hurled at supermarket staff, for example, over mask-wearing.

Hipkins said the new cards were entirely optional, but they would be legally recognised under Covid-19 legislation, which would soon be changed to account for it.

If a person with the personalised exemption card was questioned, the person questioning them could be subject to what's written in the Human Rights Act that protects people with a disability.

“We will not be cancelling the old cards or requiring affected people to go through the process of getting a new card if they don’t want to, however the old cards will not have the legitimacy of the new cards," he said.

“We’ve recognised that for some people an impairment, health conditions, a physical disability or mental health reasons can mean wearing a mask isn’t possible.

"These reasons aren’t always obvious or easy to explain and that’s left some New Zealanders who’re genuinely unable to wear a mask not being able to access the businesses and services they normally would.

“It’s also meant uncomfortable situations, with people needing to explain private health information to strangers when they’re trying to do basic tasks like shopping. We’ve worked hard to find a solution which avoids this."

People who used the new system fraudulently would be in breach of a Covid-19 Order under pandemic-related legislation, Hipkins said.

Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni said people could apply for the card from the end of May through the Ministry of Health website.

The card could be issued digitally or by post.

There would also be a free 0800 number to help people request their cards. Sepuloni said it would provide interpreter or translation services.

“It’s important we all understand that for some people wearing a face mask is difficult… those people should still have the same right as others to access goods and services," Sepuloni said.