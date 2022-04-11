Gucci and Louis Vuitton Auckland CBD stores ram-raided

Source: 1News

Two luxury stores - Gucci and Louis Vuitton - in Auckland's CBD were ram-raided in the early hours of Monday.

Gucci and Louis Vuitton on Queen Street after a ram-raid incident.

A spokesperson told 1News two stolen vehicles were found after the incident, one at the scene on Queen Street and a second nearby.

Auckland City area prevention officer David Christoffersen told 1News the value of the stolen items was yet to be ascertained, but one store had no items stolen.

"Most of the damage was from one of the vehicles ramming into the front of the store," he said.

Christoffersen said no arrests had been made but police were "following positive lines of inquiry".

The latest ram raid in Auckland comes just days after an 11-year-old driver was among nine arrested following a ram raid at a Sandringham superette.

The spokesperson said police were working with the retailers to help stop something like it from happening again.

