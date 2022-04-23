Fisher, Carrington reflect on photo finish in epic first battle

Aimee Fisher and Dame Lisa Carrington have praised each other after their rivalry went up another level at this weekend's canoe sprint national championships at Lake Karapiro.

World champion Fisher and Olympic champion Carrington squared off in the final of the women's K1 500m on Saturday morning in the first of three races to decide who will claim New Zealand's one spot in the event at the World Championships.

Fisher drew first blood with a photo finish to the epic race, beating Carrington by 0.08 seconds to claim the national title.

She told 1News shortly after the race it was an emotional moment for her.

"It's so so cool to share it with all my people," Fisher told 1News.

"There was so much love out there and I felt it all. Especially in that last 100 metres when everything is hurting and shutting down I could hear it, i could hear everyone cheering and it carried me, it carried me through to the finish line."

Aimee Fisher reacts after being told she won the K1 500m final. (Source: Photosport)

Fisher said she "felt" like she had won the race while officials were waiting for the photo finish but the result was just the icing on top of a special moment for the sport.

"At the end of the day it was just a phenomenal race to be apart of - it was the clash of the titans and she's an incredible athlete and it's a real privilege to go out there blow for blow with her."

The pair shared a hug after getting off the water which Fisher said reflects their rivalry perfectly.

"We have a lot of respect for each other and at the end of the day, it's just two people having a crack and it's just a race," she said.

"And it's nice to be able to celebrate each other's performances at the end.

"I've got a lot of time for her."

'It means a lot to both of us' - Carrington

Carrington reciprocated the feelings shortly after, telling 1News in an exclusive interview she felt Fisher chasing her down during the final leg of the race.

"I've said this many times - Aimee is an incredible athlete and kayaker and so I know how much this race means to her as well," Carrington said.

"It means a lot to both of us so to go out there and have both of us perform and do our best is really cool.

"It was a tough race but I mean, congratulations to her."

Carrington did concede the rare second place finish did sting a little though.

Dame Lisa Carrington and Aimee Fisher hug after the K1 500m national final. (Source: Photosport)

"It is tough to come second but at the end of the day, it was going to happen eventually," she said.

What made Carrington smile is seeing how strong canoe sprint is in New Zealand after watching two full days at this year's national championships, featuring both new faces and old ones.

"I think it's pretty awesome that we're able to get here and to see the old guys who when I first started paddling - Ben Fouhy and even Rob Waddell - I think it's just really cool to see those guys come back and enjoy the sport.

"It's just wicked to to be able to have such a challenging race - I think it just pushes the sport and is really helpful with great learnings."

Looking towards Sunday's second race against Fisher, Carrington said she didn't need to make any grand adjustments or ring any alarm bells.

"It can be really tough to back up performances so I think for me, it's just to be able to do my best tomorrow," she told 1News.

"She's going to be doing her best and that's really how we are going to get the most out of ourselves.

"If we are both turning up to both have a really good race, I think you just can't deny how good it is for our sport."

Carrington and Fisher will race another K1 500m on Sunday to help with a third race pencilled for next week if officials think it is needed to determine selection for the world championships.