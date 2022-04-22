Fisher pips Carrington as epic K1 500m final ends in photo finish

Aimee Fisher has pipped Dame Lisa Carrington in a thrilling photo finish in the first of three clashes between the two Kiwi canoe sprint titans at this year's National Championships.

Fisher, the current world champion, and Carrington, the reigning Olympic champion, are competing for New Zealand's sole spot in the K1 500m event at the World Championships this year with Saturday's final the first of three clashes between them.

Fisher finished millimetres ahead of Carrington in the open women's K1 500m final at Lake Karapiro on Saturday morning after qualifying for the race almost four seconds faster in Friday's heats.

Carrington flew out of the blocks to take a lead by more than a length in the opening 100m but Fisher began to eat away at it in the back half of the race before powering home for the finish.

Aimee Fisher and Lisa Carrington had a photo finish in the women's K1 500m final.

Officials said it was so close they had to go to a photo to determine a winner with Fisher eventually taking first blood by 0.08 seconds with a time of 1.53.82.

Teneale Hatton finished third almost eight seconds back.

Fisher and Carrington will square off again on Sunday in another K1 500m race to help selectors determine who will go to the World Championships with a third race penciled in for next week if officials feel it is needed.

