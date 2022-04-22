'A high five?' - Ardern laughs off awkward handshake with Japan PM

Source: 1News

Cameras have captured an awkward moment between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Japanese counterpart.

Ardern touched down in Japan on Thursday afternoon before meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo to begin negotiations for an intelligence sharing agreement between the two countries.

READ MORE: Japan intelligence agreement not 'warning shots' to China - Ardern

During the brief interaction for the cameras, Ardern went in for a fist bump as Kishida prepared for a handshake.

After several seconds, which saw Kishida switch between a handshake and fist bump, the pair eventually settled on a handshake.

"Maybe a high five?" Ardern quipped as she smiled for the cameras while shaking hands with Kishida.

Covid-19 restrictions have made navigating physical contact difficult.

