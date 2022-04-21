Video shows Mike Tyson repeatedly punching man on plane

Source: 1News

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has been caught on camera repeatedly punching a man on a plane.

Video shows the incident on a flight from San Francisco to Florida on Wednesday night local time, according to TMZ.

It appears the man was annoying the fighter, with his reps telling the entertainment news site that the man also threw a water bottle at Tyson during the flight.

"Unfortunately, Mr Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him," a statement said.

Following the altercation, the man had a bloody face.

However, while the San Francisco Police Department told TMZ they responded to the scene and detained two people, they added that after one of the people was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, that person "provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation".

The SFPD added that it had forwarded the video to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

