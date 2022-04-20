Review: Cage shines in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage finally takes on the role he was born to play, Nic Cage.

The film stars Nicolas Cage as a fictionalised version of himself. (Source: 1 News)

I’m going to be honest, when I walked into a screening of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, I had a sense of cynicism.

A movie where Nicolas Cage plays a fictionalised version of himself, getting caught up in drug cartels and being forced to assist the CIA in taking down his new best friend sounds like a fun time. It's also one that could just be created with the sole purpose of topping up the Nic Cage meme supplies which have no chance of running out any time soon.

These movies which feel like they’re written by the internet can often be fun, but not the kind of movie to stick with you longer than your post-movie bathroom stop.

To my surprise though, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is not only an exceptionally fun time, it’s also an incredibly heartwarming film.

In the film, Cage is about to retire from acting before accepting a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a billionaire super-fan, Javi Gutierrez, played by a scene-stealing Pedro Pascal.

Pascal plays billionaire Nicolas Cage superfan Javi Gutierrez (Source: 1 News)

Upon arrival he is approached by the CIA and informed that Gutierrez is the leader of a drug cartel and Cage is the only person who can bring him down.

In order to stay on the island to gain intel, Gutierrez and Cage form an unlikely friendship which forms the heart of the film.

The chemistry between the two leads is electric and both are a delight to watch whenever they’re on screen.

Pascal has been one of the most exciting actors of the last decade as his star continues to rise and Cage has recently been churning out some of the best performances of his career, with the likes of Pig and Colour Out of Space.

Both actors are in top form in Massive Talent and are clearly savouring every second they get to share the screen.

My only real complaint is that the film does lose some of its uniqueness and charm in its action-packed third act. Of course this being a meta film, the change is not lost on the characters who signpost it for the audience.

If you’re a Nicolas Cage fanatic, you should rush to see this film as soon as possible in a theatre packed with like-minded individuals.

I’m admittedly not someone who has ever really bought into the Cult of Cage but if you’ve ever found yourself enjoying one of his films, or chuckling at a "Nicolas Cage freak-out montage" on YouTube then there’s definitely something in this film for you.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is playing opens in New Zealand cinemas on April 21.