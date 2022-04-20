New plan unveiled to tackle biodiversity challenges

A new plan of attack to help protect New Zealand’s native species has been unveiled but the Government admits the situation is dire.

The kākāpō is a critically endangered NZ bird. (Source: Getty)

Launched on Wellington’s Mana Island, the new biodiversity strategy is intended to make sure that the Government, councils, tangata whenua and volunteers are all on the same page when it comes to protecting nature.

The Conservation Minister says our environment and wildlife have been getting hammered and it’s got to change.

“With 4000 of our species threatened or at risk of extinction and increasing pressure from invasive pests, land and sea use, and climate change, we need to put our words into action,” Kiri Allan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve already reached a few ‘getting the system right’ milestones. We now have an Oceans Secretariat to support the government’s commitment to a more holistic, integrated approach to managing our oceans. Māori are being supported through Jobs for Nature to partner or lead biodiversity restoration projects that meet their aspirations.

“The next cab off the rank will be establishing an oversight group to advise on governance structures to achieve Te Mana o te Taiao.

Allan said this was one of her top priorities as Conservation Minister.