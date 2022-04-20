Covid-positive person caught in Wellington house fire

A person who is being treated for burns after a Wellington house fire on Wednesday has been confirmed to have Covid-19.

In a statement, police said they were alerted to the fire in Kingston at 3.52pm due to multiple calls from the public.

Area Commander David Miller said three fire trucks went to the scene initially with more crews later joining the effort.

"There's about five or six appliances," he said.

He said on arrival one person was discovered outside the building who had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

The person was isolating at the time of the fire and was treated for burns by ambulance personnel.

"We approached this person with PPE," Miller said.

"Its nothing much different, we put the person out of the way, make sure they're watched over... dealt with by ambulance... while we deal with the fire.

"[The] fire crew do not have to be stood down but [we] will monitor [our personnel] for symptoms."

Miller said the blaze, which is now extinguished, began on the second floor of the building.

"Coming down the street there was quite a large amount of smoke and flames showing before we even showed up.

"Quite extensive [damage], it travelled right through the top story of the building."

Fire and Emergency investigations are underway to determine the cause.