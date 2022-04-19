Woman at Perth salon flies into violent rage after mask request

Source: 1News

A Perth nail salon customer flew into a violent rage after being asked to wear a mask by another patron.

Jill Sheehan told 9 News she asked the woman sitting next to her in the salon at Wanneroo Shopping Centre on Sunday to - as is still required in Western Australia - put on a mask.

The woman did not take kindly to the request.

"'I'll spit on you', she said. I said you spit on me and I'll do you for assault," Sheehan told 9 News.

"And that was it. She just went for me."

Video shows the woman punching Sheehan in the face, causing a concussion as well as cuts, bruises and chipped teeth.

Sheehan said she is immune compromised and so is her father, hence her request.

Police told 9 News a 19-year-old was arrested over the attack, and was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

WorldAustraliaCrime and JusticeCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

Doctors noticing rise in concern over vaccine side effects

2

Woman at Perth salon flies into violent rage after mask request

3

Mental health advocate: 'Not much' improvement despite $1.9b

4

10,000 allied health workers vote to strike in May

5

Police seek help identifying woman found dead on West Coast

Latest Stories

Police seek help identifying woman found dead on West Coast

NSW, Victoria poised to ditch household contact isolation rules

10,000 allied health workers vote to strike in May

Australia: China-Solomons security pact 'foreign policy failure'

Man sought after teenage girl accosted in Havelock North

Related Stories

NSW, Victoria poised to ditch household contact isolation rules

Australia: China-Solomons security pact 'foreign policy failure'

Warden at Epstein jail quietly retires amid federal probe

California woman pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax