Uranus probe 'highest priority mission' - US scientists

While a probe of Uranus may sound like a joke from scientists, a new report says a multiyear orbital tour of the Uranian system should be of the "highest priority" for NASA.

Uranus.

Uranus. (Source: istock.com)

A new decadal survey from the United States' National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, has identified priorities for funding and advancement in the science area for the next decade.

As part of that, the Origins, Worlds, and Life: A Decadal Strategy for Planetary Science and Astrobiology 2023-2032 says the Uranus Orbiter and Probe (UOP) should conduct a multi-year orbital tour to provide knowledge of ice giants in general, especially the Uranian system, through flybys and the delivery of an atmospheric probe.

The report states that a launch between 2023-2032 is viable on currently available launch vehicles.

It also says the UOP would complement the flagship missions underway.

