Police seek help identifying woman found dead on West Coast

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman found dead near the West Coast town of Charleston on Tuesday afternoon.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The woman was found by a member of the public at the bottom of a bluff near the local walking track south of Constant Bay.

She’s believed to be in her 30s to mid-50s and was wearing grey/pale blue leggings and a floral top (pictured) under a dark blue top.

A floral top found on the body of awoman near Charlseton. (Supplied: NZ Police)

She was also wearing grey sneakers (pictured).

Grey sneakers found on the body of a woman near Charleston. (Supplied: NZ Police)

Police say they haven’t found any vehicles in the area, so they think the woman may have walked from an address in the wider Charleston area.

Police haven’t received any relevant missing person’s reports and are hoping someone in the community may be able to help identify her.

They say that given the long weekend, it’s possible she was a visitor to the area.

Police are urging anyone who can help identify her to get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220420/6925.

