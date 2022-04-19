Man dies after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle

A man has died following a crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles in Christchurch on Tuesday evening.
Police say they were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Halswell Road and Aidanfield Drive in Halswell at around 6.45pm.
A 22-year-old man died at the scene.
A second man has been taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.
ADVERTISEMENT
The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.
Diversions are in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.