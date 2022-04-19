Man dies after crash involving two motorcycles, vehicle

A man has died following a crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles in Christchurch on Tuesday evening.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. (Source: 1News)

Police say they were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Halswell Road and Aidanfield Drive in Halswell at around 6.45pm.

A 22-year-old man died at the scene.

A second man has been taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Diversions are in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.