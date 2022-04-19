Liverpool fans salute Ronaldo following tragic baby death

Liverpool fans put rivalry aside to honour Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez following the death of one of their newborn twins.

Ronaldo yesterday revealed the couple had lost a baby boy. Their newborn girl survived.

The Portuguese superstar was missing as Manchester United travelled to Anfield for Wednesday's Premier League clash.

In the seventh minute the crowd stood to applaud, before singing You'll Never Walk Alone, Liverpool's anthem.

Liverpool fans applaud in the seventh minute in support for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Associated Press)

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," United said in a statement before kick-off.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez (Source: Getty)

Liverpool went on to win the match 4-0.