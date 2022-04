Harry Styles will play a one-off show at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in March 2023.

Harry Styles (Source: Supplied)

The British star is bringing his Love on Tour 2023 show to Australia and New Zealand.

After performing in Perth, Melbourne, Gold Coast and Sydney, he will take to the stage in Auckland on March 7.

My Live Nation pre-sale tickets will be available from Tuesday April 26, with general public tickets on sale the following day.