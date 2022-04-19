10,000 allied health workers vote to strike in May

Allied health workers have voted "overwhelmingly" to take strike action next month, the Public Services Association union says.

The PSA said the strike action would see essential staff "work to rule" - follow their working rules and hours exactly, thus reducing efficiency - between May 9 and 20.

These workers also planned to strike for 24 hours on May 16.

The vote followed a year and a half of waiting for DHBs to make "a decent offer" to settle collective agreements, PSA organiser Will Matthews said.

The union represented 10,000 allied, public health, scientific and technical professionals who work in DHBs. Workers told 1News in February that, when compared to other health professionals, they were poorly paid and didn't have good working conditions.

The union had been petitioning Health Minister Andrew Little to give DHB negotiators more scope so they could make an offer that addressed fair pay, low wages, and guaranteed safe staffing.

"We’re at the point where nothing else can be done without the Government authorising the DHBs to make a better offer," Matthews said.

"We’re so close to getting this over the line. Minister Andrew Little can change the lives of 10,000 essential workers if he just comes up with a bit more.

"The window for him to do that without strike action taking place is rapidly closing."

1News has sought comment from the Ministry of Health and the Health Minister.

Sterile services technician Steve said he didn't make enough to support his family.

"I have to work a second job. There is nothing to encourage us to stay in our work and we are constantly short-staffed due to people leaving for higher-paying jobs at places like Bunnings and KFC."

Mental health occupational therapist Nichola said her role was similar to that of a mental health nurse in experience and qualifications.

"I will consistently earn thousands of dollars less than a nurse throughout my career. The systemic undervaluation of our work leaves us burned out, depressed and considering other career options".

She said Australian health agencies were targeting people in New Zealand for recruitment because of the low wages.

"We are being contacted by Australian providers offering us tens of thousands of dollars more than the DHBs in New Zealand.

"Even the starting wage in Australia is more than many of us could hope to earn here."

PSA attempted to take strike action in March but failed after the Employment Court upheld an injunction filed by DHBs. The DHBs claimed the strikes were illegal because the planned action related to a separate pay equity negotiation and not ongoing pay talks.