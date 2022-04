New Zealand squash player Joelle King has claimed her second Manchester Open title.

Joelle King (file picture). (Source: Photosport)

The world number 5 defeated her Commonwealth Games rival Sarah-Jane Perry of England in straight games, in just over 40 minutes.

King won the inaugural even in Manchester, England in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told 1News the title means a lot to her.

"It’s a pretty special one. I’ve been through pretty rough patches with my squash. To actually win and win a tournament I’ve won before it’s pretty special."