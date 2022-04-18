NZ sevens fall to second-half South African blitz

The New Zealand sevens team have let slip another halftime lead to lose 17-15 to South Africa in the playoff for fifth place at the Vancouver Sevens World Series.

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black's second-half try added to New Zealand's lead against South Africa in Vancouver but it was short-lived. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand appeared set for the win two minutes into the second half after Ngarohi McGarvey-Black capitalised on a scrum penalty to go over in the right corner for a 15-7 lead.

His side had had the perfect start after impressive 19-year-old Caleb Tangitau scored virtually from the kick-off when running in from 60m. It was his sixth try of the tournament.

However, the Blitzboks struck back when Dylan Collier got a little too ambitious with a scoop off the pitch and Siviwe Soyizwapi juggled it and went over for a converted try.

Soyizwapi was over the line again for South Africa but his showboating in the act of scoring the try backfired when his leg touched the deadball line.

It allowed Kitiona Vai to re-take the lead for New Zealand when he was over in the left corner for a 10-7 halftime lead.

More drama was to come for New Zealand when Leroy Carter dropped the ball with an open run to the line, but McGarvey-Black eased their worries when scoring his individual try.

The South Africans weren’t done, though. First, JC Pretorius was over and then, with less than 90 seconds remaining, James Murphy got the crucial score after the Blitzboks brilliantly won the kick-off.

New Zealand had one last possession, but, retreating in the face of a well-coordinated defence, they dropped the ball.

Earlier in the day the Kiwis led 12-0 against Australia, who had a player sent to the sinbin for two minutes, before losing 19-12 in a stunning reverse.

They bounced back brilliantly with a 34-5 domination of England, with Tangitau scoring a brace of tries, before running into a determined South African comeback.

The Blitzboks had won the first three world series tournaments this year before a hiccup last weekend in Singapore where they were knocked out by eventual champions Fiji.

New Zealand, after a two-year world series hiatus due to the pandemic, lost to Fiji in the cup final.

Fiji, the Olympic gold medallists, will play Argentina in the cup final in Vancouver.