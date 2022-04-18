Easter holiday road toll rises to 4 after Dunedin crash

Source: 1News

A person has died following a crash on the Southern Motorway in Dunedin on Monday night, bringing the Easter holiday road toll to 4.

A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer.

The incident happened around 9pm near the Main South Road off-ramp.

Only one vehicle was involved and the sole occupant died at the scene.

Police say a scene examination was completed overnight and the motorway is now open.

Three other people died on New Zealand roads during this year's Easter holiday period.

On Friday a 27-year-old man died in a two car crash near Queenstown and a milk tanker driver died in South Canterbury on Saturday.

Another person was killed in a fleeing driver incident in Auckland on Thursday.

The death toll of 4 is a significant drop on last year's 9 fatalities.

