Easter holiday road toll rises to 4 after Dunedin crash

A person has died following a crash on the Southern Motorway in Dunedin on Monday night, bringing the Easter holiday road toll to 4.
The incident happened around 9pm near the Main South Road off-ramp.
Only one vehicle was involved and the sole occupant died at the scene.
Police say a scene examination was completed overnight and the motorway is now open.
ADVERTISEMENT
Three other people died on New Zealand roads during this year's Easter holiday period.
On Friday a 27-year-old man died in a two car crash near Queenstown and a milk tanker driver died in South Canterbury on Saturday.
Another person was killed in a fleeing driver incident in Auckland on Thursday.
The death toll of 4 is a significant drop on last year's 9 fatalities.