Budgeting services worried about losing funding despite usage spike

By Henry McMullan, Hawkes Bay Reporter
Source: 1News

Budgeting services are in a growing demand with a new wave of families needing advice to help get by.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

But the increasing need comes as budgeting services are facing the potential of losing the additional funding which got them through Covid.

Budget First Hastings manager Kristal Leach said there had been a growth in clients who earned between $50-70k a year.

“We will have an additional 10 or 20% of clients over the next year and we are not going to be able to keep the number of staff that we currently have," she said.

“We didn't see the spike in 2020, we started to see the spike in 2021 and we expect it to keep growing."

She said the budgeting service could lose around 40% of its funding.

READ MORE: Budgeting service sees record number of Kiwis struggling

Many budgeting services have written letters to the Government pleading to keep their funding, and have called the situation a cost-of-living crisis.

Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said the sector had already received significant funding.

“I have been made aware of some of the pressures on some of the budgeting services and recognise the importance of the role they are playing. I am certainly cognisant of some of the funding demands out there."

Josian Morrell is a solo mum looking after her children, grandchildren and mother. She works full time picking up extra shifts when she can.

Morrell said she started using budgeting services five years ago.

“I had huge debts and they helped me sort them, we are now comfortable," she said.

“I need to be working full time, being on a benefit won't cut it for most families when you have rent, power, petrol and food, the cost of living has skyrocketed.”

New ZealandCost of LivingEconomy

Popular Stories

1

Fears new history syllabus could create hostility in schools

2

Police appeal for sightings of items linked to missing fisherman

3

Questions remain over death of man in Taranaki police shooting

4

Pope makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk

5

Opinion: Scott Barrett's red card form a red flag for judiciary

Latest Stories

Fears new history syllabus could create hostility in schools

Man arrested in Auckland after discharging firearm 'at random'

PM arrives in Singapore to start first overseas trip post-Covid

Police appeal for sightings of items linked to missing fisherman

Budgeting services worried about losing funding despite usage spike

Related Stories

Home buyers increasingly resorting to pooling resources - bank

Ukraine war, pandemic send shock waves through global economy

Ardern Asia-bound for first face-to-face trade talks in 2 years

OCR rise 'no panacea' to mounting household costs - economist