Many Kiwis relishing Easter with greater Covid freedoms

Many New Zealanders are relishing the Easter weekend with the extra freedom of the Orange alert level.

From Easter egg hunts on Auckland’s North Shore, to the Easter Carnival in Christchurch, Kiwis enjoyed the glorious weather across the country.

Sarah Finnie organised an Easter egg hunt at North Shore Cricket Grounds, and said she was inspired after realising not many families were heading away.

“People feel safer and they feel they can actually get back to that community spirit they’ve been missing, so I think it’s really special to run an event like this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But for the kids – there was only one thing on their mind.

“Chocolate, chocolate,” a group of Wellington children told 1 News.

The Easter Family Fun Fest at the Auckland Showgrounds was also packed with keen kids and patient parents, with many different rides and activities on offer.

Organiser Les Clark said the event couldn’t have gone ahead, had the country not been in Orange.

“I was hoping like anything, I took the punt on that it would go to orange but I didn’t know what was going to happen.”