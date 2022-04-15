Reporter's 4-year-old interrupts Pentagon media conference

A US reporter's question at a Pentagon media conference on a Russian threat to deploy nuclear weapons was suddenly interrupted by her four-year-old daughter.

Voice of America's Pentagon reporter Carla Babb was asking a question at a virtual media conference about a recent report that Russia could escalate nuclear tensions if more countries joined NATO.

Babb was halfway through her question when bashing sounds against a door could be heard from her microphone.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby responded to the sounds by jokingly quipping that it sounded like the reporter had "a bit of an armed conflict going on there at home".

LOL @PentagonPresSec - She certainly was trying!



My fingers hit "mute" the second I finished my Q, but you can hear her triumphant, "Yes! I broke through!" thanks to my transcription service

The reporter then unmuted herself and explained that it's "what happens when you try to lock your office door and you have a four-year-old".

So my daughter, who is on Easter Break this week, decided to join the briefing with ⁦@PentagonPresSec⁩ today. 😳She's very proud of herself LOL



I suppose I need to find a better way to lock the office doors when I work from home…

Babb later tweeted audio of her daughter exclaiming, "Yes! I broke through!".

In recent days, deputy chair of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev had warned that the country would deploy nuclear weapons close to the Baltic states if Finland or Sweden decided to join NATO.