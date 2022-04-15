No MOH Covid-19 update on Good Friday, next one on Saturday

The Ministry of Health is taking a break from its daily Covid-19 updates on Good Friday, with new case information expected tomorrow.

Ministry of Health building in Wellington (file photo). (Source: 1News)

The next update is expected at 1pm on Saturday, when the numbers of new cases, deaths and hospitalisations from the previous 48 hours will be released.

Daily updates are expected for the rest of the long weekend.

In a statement, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said the approach was similar to that taken for Christmas and New Year's Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good Friday is a national public holiday in New Zealand.

In their statement on Thursday, health officials had urged travellers to prepare plans in case they had to self-isolate.

"You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans," they said.

"If you have used your own vehicle to travel, you can travel back to your home to isolate, taking public health measures to ensure you don’t infect anyone on your way home – such as maintaining social distance and using self-service petrol stations.

"However, if you have used public transport or travelled between islands, you won’t be able to isolate at your home. So it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying, if you need to do so."