Man dies after boat overturns off Wairarapa coast

A man has died after a small boat overturned off the Wairarapa coast on Friday morning.

Police were alerted to a person in difficulty in the water after the boat overturned with two people onboard off Cape Palliser Road, east of Wellington, police said.

Emergency services attended the scene and attempts were made to resuscitate the 63-year-old, but he died at the scene.

The other person who was in the boat is safe and well.

Police extends its condolences to the man’s family and friends.

Officers are making enquiries on behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding in due course.