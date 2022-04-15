Ko's Lotte Championship defence at risk after poor second round

Lydia Ko's title defence at the Lotte Championship has taken a serious hit after a rough second round in Hawaii.

Lydia Ko during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament in Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

Ko dropped 22 spots on the leaderboard to sit in a tie for 32nd after carding a three-over 75 on Friday, leaving her 10 shots off the pace at the halfway mark of the championship.

The Kiwi golfer couldn't follow up her strong opening round of a three-under 69 on Thursday despite a strong start to the day with a birdie on the opening hole.

Ko's efforts were undone with seven bogeys through the next 13 holes before managing to claw her way back to even-par with two late birdies on the par-three 15th and par-five 18th.

Australian Hannah Green, who entered Friday as the leader after opening with a six-under 66 on Thursday, also struggled and fell back to 19th with a four-over 76.

At the top of the leaderboard South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim had a superb day on hte course, carding a blemish-free five-under 67 to hold a three shot lead overall at 10-under.

Australian Sarah Kemp is second, three shots back at seven-under.