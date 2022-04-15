Ko's Lotte Championship defence at risk after poor second round

Source: 1News

Lydia Ko's title defence at the Lotte Championship has taken a serious hit after a rough second round in Hawaii.

Lydia Ko during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament in Florida.

Lydia Ko during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament in Florida. (Source: Associated Press)

Ko dropped 22 spots on the leaderboard to sit in a tie for 32nd after carding a three-over 75 on Friday, leaving her 10 shots off the pace at the halfway mark of the championship.

The Kiwi golfer couldn't follow up her strong opening round of a three-under 69 on Thursday despite a strong start to the day with a birdie on the opening hole.

Ko's efforts were undone with seven bogeys through the next 13 holes before managing to claw her way back to even-par with two late birdies on the par-three 15th and par-five 18th.

Australian Hannah Green, who entered Friday as the leader after opening with a six-under 66 on Thursday, also struggled and fell back to 19th with a four-over 76.

At the top of the leaderboard South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim had a superb day on hte course, carding a blemish-free five-under 67 to hold a three shot lead overall at 10-under.

Australian Sarah Kemp is second, three shots back at seven-under.

