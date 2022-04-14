RSA worried Ukraine aid mission troops won’t get future support

Source:

The Returned and Services' Association is seeking assurances military personnel being sent to Europe to assist the allied effort for Ukraine, will get the appropriate support in the future.

Defence Force personnel prepare to fly to Europe from the Whenuapai Air Base in Auckland.

Defence Force personnel prepare to fly to Europe from the Whenuapai Air Base in Auckland. (Supplied: NZDF/Facebook)

New Zealand has sent a Hercules aircraft, along with a 50-strong support team to the United Kingdom.

The Defence Force already has intelligence staff working in Europe.

RSA national president B J Clark said only deployments deemed as qualifying operational service allows for personnel to be entitled to any ongoing veterans' support they might need, not just while they are in service, but for the rest of their lives.

"This is where our legislation lets us down. It creates two classes of veterans and means many of our service people are exposed to significant trauma in the course of their duties but remain ineligible for support from the government. It is a national shame.''

He has written to the chief of Defence Force to confirm that the appropriate recommendation is made to the government.

Clark said if the deployment was not deemed Qualifying Operational Service, these men and women would have no more ability to access support once they leave the service, than anyone else - despite the injuries they may have received in service of their country.

"Take New Zealand's current deployment in support of Ukraine as an example. While those deploying are heading to relatively benign roles, there are also nine intelligence personnel from the NZDF who are already deployed to the UK and Belgium."

Clark said the information that the intelligence operators could be being asked to process, and the decisions they might be being asked to make, could result in long term mental health issues including Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries (PTSI).

"They may not be sitting in a war zone, but they could well be being exposed daily to imagery, video footage and information detailing significant atrocities.

"The RSA wants to ensure everything is being done to protect the long-term health and wellbeing of those who serve New Zealand."

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandDefence

Popular Stories

1

NZ mega church accused of mistreatment towards interns and volunteers

2

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for US$43 billion

3

Teenage girls rob vape shop in daylight, threaten to kill owner

4

Air NZ drops Covid vaccination pass, negative test rules

5

Four backpackers dead after car, truck crash in Queensland

Latest Stories

RSA worried Ukraine aid mission troops won’t get future support

New York subway shooting suspect to be held without bail

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for US$43 billion

Teenage girls rob vape shop in daylight, threaten to kill owner

NZ mega church accused of mistreatment towards interns and volunteers

Related Stories

Māori Battalion soldiers who didn't get war medals named

NZ offers more help to Ukraine - What you need to know

Kiwi WWII hero's exploits honoured in Netherlands

Legendary World War II RAF Bomber Command veteran turns 100