Police shot at in Taupō, sparking manhunt in forest

Police are searching for a man after police were shot at while conducting a routine vehicle stop in Taupō in the early hours of Good Friday.

Police have called on the Armed Offenders Squad and helicopter support to help find the man.

The incident happened at 2.15am on Pueto Valley Road in Tauhara Forest.

Nobody was injured and a gun that may be connected to the incident has been found.

Police have called on the Armed Offenders Squad and helicopter support to help find the man, who fled on foot.

A cordon is in place and while it's not thought that there is immediate danger to members of the public, people are being asked to avoid the area.

Motorists on State Highway 5 near Mount Tauhara are asked to phone 111 if they have seen anyone hitchhiking in this area.

Anyone who has any information that could assist Police to locate the offender is asked to call 111.

